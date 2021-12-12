Sports Raheem Sterling gets to 100 Premier League goals: Key numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 12, 2021, 12:39 pm

Raheem Sterling has 100 goals in the Premier League

Raheem Sterling slammed a new record on Saturday, getting to 100 Premier League goals. The Manchester City forward converted a penalty against Wolves to get to the feat. City beat Wolves 1-0 at home to claim their sixth successive Premier League win. They lead the Premier League 2021-22 table and are above Liverpool and Chelsea respectively. Here are the key numbers.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

To get to 100 goals in England's top-flight competition is a major achievement. Sterling has joined an elite list of players to get to a century of goals. He has been a prominent figure at Man City and his consistency needs to be lauded. The former Liverpool player has achieved a lot of success with City and he has grown as a top footballer.

Feats Major feats achieved by Raheem Sterling

Sterling is the third player to score his 100th Premier League goal in 2021 after Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. As per Opta, no other calendar year has seen more players reach the milestone (also three in 2008 and 2012). Sterling is the 32nd player to reach 100 goals in the competition. He is also the eighth-youngest at 27 years and 3 days.

Do you know? PL players with 100-plus goals

Players who have scored 100-plus Premier League goals are Shearer, Rooney, Cole, Aguero, Lampard, Henry, Kane, Fowler, Defoe, Owen, Ferdinand, Sheringham, Van Persie, Hasselbaink, Keane, Anelka, Yorke, Gerrard, Vardy, Lukaku, Wright, Dublin, Heskey, Giggs, Crouch, Scholes, Bent, Drogba, Le Tissier, Salah, Mane, and Sterling.

Numbers Decoding Sterling's crunch numbers

Sterling netted his 82nd Premier League goal for Man City. Prior to this, he had racked up 18 PL goals for Liverpool. The Englishman took 304 games to reach the mark. Overall, Sterling has 120 goals for Man City in all competitions from 314 games (second-highest). He had scored 23 goals for Liverpool 129 appearances as well.

Quote It's a lovely achievement, says Sterling

Sterling said reaching 100 goals in the PL is a lovely achievement, "Every time we play Wolves at home, it's always difficult. It's a lovely achievement, there's some fantastic players in there and I'm honored to join them," said Sterling to BT Sport.

Premier League Sterling's Premier League numbers

Three-time PL champion Sterling has 64 goals with his right foot, 27 with his left foot, and nine headers. He has converted two penalties and one free-kick. Out of his 641 shots, 261 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork 23 times. Sterling also has 52 assists, besides creating 72 big chances.