Robert Lewandowski leads European Golden Shoe ranking in top leagues

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Published on Dec 26, 2021, 03:43 pm

Robert Lewandowski has scored 19 goals so far in Bundesliga

The race to win the 2021/22 European Golden Shoe is underway with the most prolific goal-scorers from the continent's top leagues batting with each other for the numero uno finish. Robert Lewandowski won the prestigious honor last time by ending Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's challenge. He is once again the overwhelming favorite to take the trophy home. Here are the top scorers.

Top 2 Ohi Omoijuanfo and Thomas Lehne Olsen lead the show

Norway's Ohi Omoijuanfo and Thomas Lehne Olsen are leading the race at the moment. Omoijuanfo has scored 27 goals this season for Molde in Norway's top tier in 29 games. Olsen has scored 26 goals for Lillestrom in Eliteserien in 29 matches. However, it is unlikely that they will finish as top scorers as the Norwegian league are much further on in their season.

Number 3 Robert Lewandowski has dominated the scenes

Even at the age of 33, Lewandowski is showing no sign of slowing down as he keeps dismantling one record after another. He is leading the goal-scoring chart in Europe's top five leagues with 19 goals in his kitty from 17 appearances for Bayern Munich in Bundesliga. He has 38 points under his name in the latest standings.

Number 4 Veton Berisha occupies the fourth spot

Viking Stavanger's Norwegian center-forward Veton Berisha is occupying the fourth spot in the table with 22 goals under his belt from 28 games. The reason behind Berisha sitting below Lewandowski is that the Eliteserien is not counted among the top leagues in Europe. For every goal, an Eliteserien player collects 1.5 points while a player from the top league would be given two points.

Stats Patrik Schick and Dusan Vlahovic

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Czech Republic attacker Patrik Schick is placed at number 5. He has scored 16 goals so far this season in 14 appearances to collect 32 points. ACF Fiorentina's Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic has also accumulated the same points by netting 16 goals. However, Vlahovic has played five more games than Schick.

15 goals Mohamed Salah and Karim Benzema tied at 30 points

Liverpool's Egyptian magician Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid's French striker Karim Benzema are tied at 30 points in the latest standings. Both Salah and Benzema have netted 15 goals each for Real and Liverpool in 18 appearances in their respective domestic leagues. Liverpool are second in the Premier League standings as Real top the show in La Liga.