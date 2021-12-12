Sports Premier League, West Ham held; Leicester win big: Records broken

Premier League, West Ham held; Leicester win big: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 12, 2021, 10:45 pm

There were no clear-cut chances in the Burnley versus West Ham match

Burnley, who are battling relegation, held West Ham 0-0 in gameweek 16 of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Burnley offered sheer resistance as West Ham had to settled for a point. On the other hand, Leicester City thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 at home. Youri Tielemans scored a brace for Leicester as they moved to eighth in the table. Here are the key records broken.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

This was a blow for West Ham, who are placed fourth in the standings. They are just one point above Manchester United. The Hammers were left frustrated in what was a scrappy encounter. After being demoted to the UEFA Europa Conference League, Leicester responded well to fly high against Newcastle. Both Burnley and Newcastle are in the relegation zone and the results will hurt.

BURWHU Resolute Burnley hold West Ham

Burnley defenders stood tall to what West Ham threw at them and that made a significant impact. Headers from Issa Diop and Said Benrahma drew fine saves from Burnley keeper Nick Pope. However, there was no clear opening of any sort and Burnley held their fort. Notably, Jay Rodriguez was inches away from tapping in a late winner for the hosts.

Stats Eighth draw this season for Burnley

West Ham have equaled their best points tally after 16 games of a Premier League season. They had 28 points after 16 games in the 2014-15 season too. The Hammers earned their fourth draw of the season. For Burnley, it was their eighth draw of the campaign. They have drawn four out of their last five Premier League matches.

Magpies Unwanted tally for Newcastle

Newcastle have conceded 34 Premier League goals this season, more than any other side. As per Opta, this was their highest tally of goals conceded after their first 16 matches of any league campaign since 1977-78 (also 34). They went on to be relegated from the top-flight that season.

Tielemans Tielemans achieves these feats

As per Opta, Leicester mid-fielder Tielemans is the first player to mark his 100th PL appearance by scoring a brace since Dele Alli for Spurs versus Chelsea in April 2018. Tielemans is only the second player to score on his 100th PL appearance for Leicester, after Riyad Mahrez in May 2017.

Stat attack Notable stats for Leicester City

Only Jamie Vardy (10) has been directly involved in more goals for Leicester than Patson Daka (9 - 7 goals, 2 assists) across all competitions this season. Leicester have kept a Premier League clean sheet for the first time since the opening game of the season. James Maddison has now been directly involved in seven goals in his last three home games.