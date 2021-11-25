Champions League, Man City beat PSG 2-1: Records broken

Published on Nov 25, 2021

Gabriel Jesus scored the winner for Man City

Manchester City beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 season. After a goalless first half, City came back from behind to overcome PSG with goals from Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus. Earlier, Kylian Mbappe had put the French team ahead. Both teams have progressed to the round of 16, with Man City topping Group A.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

This was a statement of intent from last season's finalists Man City. They were the better side all night and dominated the game. Despite not being able to convert their chances in the first half and then going behind, City showed character and steel to find a way back. City played with intensity and overcame a side, boasting of a dream forward line.

MCIPSG

How did the match pan out?

City were brilliant and dominated large spells of the first half but PSG managed to hang on and keep things at 0-0. PSG went ahead when Mbappe scored with a low shot after a superb one-two on the edge of the box by Lionel Messi and Ander Herrera. Sterling tapped in the equalizer before Jesus scored after a neat touch by Bernardo Silva.

Group A

The story of Group A

City advanced to the next round as toppers. They have claimed 12 points from five matches (W4 L1). Despite having Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi, French giants PSG have struggled for goals. They have netted seven in total after five games, picking up eight points (W2 D2 L1). With RB Leipzig thrashing Club Brugge 5-0, PSG managed to secure progression.

Records

Notable records scripted in the match

City's victory ensures they will finish top of their UCL group for the fifth consecutive season. As per Opta, they are just the second English side to do so in the current format of the competition after Manchester United (2006-07 to 2010-11). Sterling has equaled Frank Lampard's UCL goals tally (23). Only, Wayne Rooney (30) and Paul Scholes (24) are ahead of Sterling (Englishmen).

Do you know?

Unique record for Mbappe

As per Opta, Mbappe has become just the 11th player to score 20 away Champions League goals, reaching that tally in just his 23rd away appearance. This is fewer than any of the previous 10 players reaching 20 goals on the road.