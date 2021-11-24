ATP Finals: Presenting the key records

Zverev won his second ATP Finals crown

On Sunday, the 2021 ATP Finals came to an end with Alexander Zverev defeating Daniil Medvedev to clinch his second season-ending crown. The German defeated last year's winner Medvedev in straight sets (6-4, 6-4). The ATP Finals is a prestigious tournament as the top men's players aim to end the season on a high. Here we decode the key records held.

The ATP Finals have been won by new set of players over the last few years, breaking the domination of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The event is the second highest tier of annual men's tennis tournaments after the four Grand Slams. It features the men's Top eight players in singles and teams in doubles of the Rankings.

Federer holds the record for most titles

Swiss maestro Federer holds the record for most ATP Finals titles. He has won a whopping six honors. Federer bagged the season-ending crown in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, and 2011 respectively. He has also been a four-time runner-up, taking his tally to 10 finale appearances (highest). Federer is also the oldest player to win the tournament (30 years and 3 months in 2011).

Djokovic holds these records

Serbian ace Djokovic has won the joint-second highest number of ATP Finals titles. He shares the record alongside Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras. Djokovic won the title in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015. Interestingly, he has beaten Federer thrice in the final (including a walkover). Djokovic has reached the final seven times (losing twice).

Djokovic has won the title on four successive occasions

Djokovic holds the record for winning the ATP Finals on four successive occasions. Federer has won two successive titles on three occasions each (only player). Djokovic (41) and Federer (59) are the only players with 40-plus match wins. Federer holds the record for appearing in the most number of editions (17).

Presenting the crunch numbers

For seven successive seasons, Federer and Djokovic dominated the show. During the phase between 2010 to 2016, Federer reached five finals. Meanwhile, Djokovic reached five successive finals, winning four times. Since 2017, new players went on to win. Grigor Dimitrov (2017), Zverev (2018, 2021), Stefanos Tsitsipas (2019), Medvedev (2020) have tasted success.