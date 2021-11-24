Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st Test: Day 4 takeaways

Sri Lanka have dominated the show against West Indies

Sri Lanka are on the verge of winning the first Test against West Indies in Galle. Resuming Day 4 on 224/9 after avoiding a follow-on, West Indies were bundled out for 230. They conceded a 156-run lead after Sri Lanka had managed 386/10. The Lankans scored 191/4 in just 40.5 overs today before declaring. WI are reeling at 52/6 at stumps.

Why does this story matter?

Today the Windies were dismal given the manner they allowed SL to dominate the proceedings. Giving away runs aplenty at a quick rate and then offering just nothing with the bat have seen them be under the cosh. This was a terrific day of cricket for Lanka, who will aim to complete the job quickly tomorrow. WI have batted horribly in both innings.

Karunaratne leads Lanka's show with the bat

Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne was magnificent with the willow. The southpaw struck a valiant 104-ball 83. His aggressive knock was studded with nine fours. Karunaratne played another substantial knock after racking up a superb 300-ball 147 in the first innings. His runs at the top helped Lanka set the tone. Karunaratne led from the front and deserves all the plaudits.

A valiant century-plus stand

Sri Lanka lost two early wickets in the second innings (39/2) before Karunaratne found company in veteran Angelo Mathews. Together, they stitched a notable 123-run stand for the third wicket. This partnership deflated the West Indian bowlers. The two players attacked the loose balls and made sure they hung around to take the game away from WI. Mathews scored an unbeaten 69-run knock.

Lankan spinners Mendis and Embuldeniya dismantle WI

SL made use of the surface to introduce spin. Off-spinner Ramesh Mendis started the rout by dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite (0). He also got the wickets of Shai Hope, Roston Chase, and Jason Holder. He claimed 4/17 from 11 overs. Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya was also amongst the wickets, claiming two. It was a top show by the two in a quick phase of time.

A dismal effort by the WI batters

It was a horrible batting effort by WI. Several players played poor shots to get out cheaply. Brathwaite went to pull a ball tossed up. Jermaine Blackwood holed out to mid-on. Chase defended down the wrong line as Mayers offered no shot to be LBW.