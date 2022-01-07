Adelaide International: India pair Bopanna-Ramanathan advances to semis

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 07, 2022, 06:23 pm 2 min read

The Indian pair has reached semis of Adelaide International (Photo Credit: Twitter/@rohanbopanna)

Indian men's doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan has progressed to the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 1 ATP. The duo registered a commanding straight set 6-1, 6-3 win over Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi and French-born Monegasque player Hugo Nys in the quarters of the ATP 250 event. Adelaide is a build-up event for the Australia Open, scheduled to start on January 17.

Context Why does it matter?

Bopanna and Ramanathan have paired up with each other for the first time in an ATP event.

The success of the unseeded duo in Adelaide is good news for the country as it means India have found a perfect men's doubles pair for their David Cup tie.

India are scheduled to play Denmark in the World Group I tie of Davis Cup in March.

Match How the match panned out?

Bopanna and Ramanathan completely overwhelmed Nys and Bonzi and in their quarters' tie. They smashed three aces, made two double faults, and won all four breakpoints. They won 79% points on the first serve and 82% on the second serve. Overall, they won 50 points (18 receiving, 32 service) as compared to 34 (10 receiving, 24 service) by their opponents.

Tourney Bopanna and Ramanathan's road to semis

Bopanna and Ramanathan started their campaign in Adelaide against the American and Brazilian duo of Jamie Cerretani and Fernando Romboli in R32. They won the match in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. In R16, they overpowered the American pair of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 6-7(4), 7-6(3), 10-4 in a hard-fought match. They will next take on fourth-seeded Bosnian-Mexican pair Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez.

Information Sania Mirza bows out of Adelaide Open

Sania Mirza along with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok have been knocked out of the Adelaide Open after losing to Australian duo Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders in the semifinals. They were beaten 6-1, 2-6, 10-8.

Stats A glance at Bopanna's career

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@rohanbopanna)

Rohan Bopanna has won 19 doubles titles in his career. He has finished as runner-up on 28 occasions in ATP events. He has never won a Grand Slam. But he has won four ATP 1000 Masters - Monte Carlo (2017), Madrid Open (2015), Paris Masters in 2011 and 2012. He is currently ranked 43 in doubles rankings.