Karolina Pliskova reached her first Wimbledon final in July

Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova finished the 2021 season as the fourth-ranked player in the WTA Rankings. This marks her sixth consecutive Top 10 finish, the longest active streak. Despite ending the season sans a single title, Pliskova has impressed with her consistency. The 29-year-old was the runner-up of Wimbledon this year. She lost to world number one Ashleigh Barty. Here are the key stats.

Pliskova has been one of the consistent women's singles performers. She reached the quarter-finals of two Grand Slam events this year. It is the first time since 1986 that two women from the Czech Republic are in the Top 5 in the year-end Rankings (Pliskova: fourth, Barbora Krejcikova: fifth). Further, Pliskova also completed 550 career WTA wins.

Pliskova is 37-19 in the season

Pliskova is presently 37-19 in the ongoing season. She lost to Maria Sakkari in the quarter-finals at the US Open. Before that, Pliskova lost the Indian Wells semi-finals to Jil Teichmann. The former finished as the runner-up of the National Bank Open. In July, Pliskova reached her second Grand Slam final, at Wimbledon. Despite faring well, she couldn't sail through the finals.

Pliskova scripted history at Wimbledon

Pliskova was on a roll at Wimbledon. She defeated Tamara Zidansek, Donna Vekic, Tereza Martincova, Liudmila Samsonova, and Viktorija Golubic, in straight sets. Pliskova became the sixth active female player to reach all Grand Slam semi-finals after Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Simona Halep, and Kim Clijsters. She then qualified for her first Wimbledon final, which she lost to Aryna Sabalenka.

Pliskova earned a hard-fought victory against Donna Vekic (4-6, 6-3, 7-6) in her first match of the Canadian Open. She beat Amanda Anisimova, Sara Sorribes Tormo, and Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to reach the final. Pliskova reached her seventh WTA 1000 final and first in this tournament. With this, she entered the Top 5 of the WTA singles Rankings.