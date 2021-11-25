Champions League 2021-22: Statistical comparison between Ronaldo, Lewandowski and Salah

Mohamed Salah scoring versus Porto in the Champions League

The likes of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Manchester United have progressed to the round of 16 in the Champions League 2021-22 season. While Bayern and Liverpool have maintained a 100% record, United are expected to finish top in their group. Robert Lewansdowski leads the scoring chart this season. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah have delivered for United and Liverpool respectively.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

We are talking about three mega forwards ruling the show in the UCL this season. Lewandowski has been the best striker in the world of late and his goals have carried Bayern, who have played free-flowing football. Liverpool look ideal challengers for the trophy and Salah hasn't shied away from contributing. Meanwhile, United would have been in trouble without Ronaldo's goals.

Ronaldo

Ronaldo has been decisive for United

Against Villarreal, Ronaldo was decisive once again as United qualified, winning the match 2-0 in Spain. Ronaldo raced to 140 UCL goals. Notably, the veteran forward has netted in all five group matches this season (6 goals). Ronaldo has 10 goals this season for United in all competitions. For the 17th successive season, he has netted 10-plus goals in a season at club level.

Salah

Salah has helped Liverpool thrive

The magnificent Mohamed Salah was on the score sheet for Liverpool on matchday five as they beat FC Porto. He has netted six UCL goals this season. Salah has now equaled Roberto Firmino's club record of goals (6) in a group stage, set in 2017-18. He has raced to 17 goals this season in all competitions. Salah now has 142 goals for the Reds.

Lewandowski

Lewandowski has continued to score heavily

Lewandowski found the score sheet for Bayern against Dynamo Kyiv in a 2-1 win. The Pole has scored in each of his last nine Champions League appearances, becoming the first player to have netted in nine in a row on more than occasion. He had achieved that feat in August 2020 as well. Lewandowski has nine goals and an assist this season.

UCL

Decoding their crunch stats this season

As per BBC, Lewandowski has fired 19 shots in the UCL this season. He has a goal conversion rate of 53%. He scored a hat-trick as well on matchday four. Ronaldo has tallied 18 shots, registering a goal conversion rate of 33%. Meanwhile, Salah has six goals from 13 shots with a conversion rate of 46%.