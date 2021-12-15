Sports Premier League, Manchester City thrash Leeds United 7-0: Records broken

Manchester City were ruthless against Leeds

Manchester City thrashed a lacklustre Leeds United outfit 7-0 in the Premier League. It was an attacking brilliance dished out by Pep Guardiola's men, who consolidated their lead at the top. They notched the biggest victory in the PL this season and have gone four points above Liverpool at the top, who have a game in hand. Here are the key records scripted.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

City are the defending champions in the Premier League and this was a another show of authority. They stitched their seventh league win in succession and with a busy festive period ahead, City are hitting the right chords. This was a complete performance as City's attackers toyed with a hapless Leeds outfit. City are showing why they are the favorites for the title.

MCILEE Seven-star City score for fun

Phil Foden opened the scoring after eight minutes after Rodri's effort was saved. Five minutes later, Riyad Mahrez put in a brilliant cross for Jack Grealish to nod home. Kevin De Bruyne got in to the act and scored from a Rodri pass. Mahrez and De Bruyne scored the next two goals as defenders Nathan Ake and John Stones were amongst the scorers too.

Pep Pep Guardiola scripts this special record

Foden's goal was City's 500th in the Premier League in just 207 games under manager Guardiola, who took over in the 2016-17 season. The Spaniard is now the quickest manager to reach that landmark - the previous best was Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who took 234 matches. Pep registered his 153rd Premier League win as manager. City now have 506 PL goals under Pep.

Opta stats Mahrez scripts Premier League history

Riyad Mahrez is the first player in Premier League history to score on his 100th appearance for two different sides in the competition (Manchester City and Leicester City). The Algerian has both scored (10) and been directly involved in (13 - 10 goals, 3 assists) more goals in all competitions for Man City this season than any other team-mates.

Do you know? Contrasting records for City and Leeds

As per Opta, Manchester City's 7-0 victory against Leeds was their joint-second largest ever top-flight league win, behind only their 8-0 win over Watford in September 2019. Leeds have suffered their joint-heaviest defeat in their history as a Football League/Premier League club in all competitions.