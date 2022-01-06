Decoding the records held by Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain have been ominous in Ligue 1 over the years, taking their domination to another level. One of the richest clubs in the world, the French capital giants have won nine Ligue 1 titles to date. PSG are a force to reckon with as they aim to reclaim the title this season. Here we decode the records PSG hold.
Most points in a Ligue 1 season
The 2015-16 season saw PSG script a new record in the French top-tier league. They went on to amass a staggering 96 points from 38 matches. PSG claimed 30 wins, six draws, and two losses. Notably, their points tally in 2015-16 is the best ever in Ligue 1. Interestingly, they had a 31-point lead over second-placed Lyon (65).
Why does it matter?
- PSG were founded in 1970 and went on to enjoy success in the 80s and 90s.
- However. they faced a barren spell in the 2000s before luck changed.
- With Qatar Sports Investments taking over the club in 2011, PSG have since then gone on to dominate the scenes.
- They have scripted several records in Ligue 1 and the numbers have been terrific.
2015-16 season saw PSG smash these league records
In the 2015-16 season, PSG recorded 30 wins, which became a new record. This was matched by Monaco in 2016-17. PSG's 15 away wins in 2015-16 is also a record yet to be matched or broken. The 2015-16 season also saw PSG script the biggest away win Ligue 1 history. In March 2016, they thrashed Troyes 9-0.
Most consecutive wins in a single campaign
In the 2018-19 season, PSG scripted the record for most consecutive wins in a single campaign (14). PSG have the record for the longest unbeaten run in the league - 36 matches. They achieved the feat between March 15, 2015 to February 20, 2016. PSG have the record for fewest goals conceded in a single season (19 in 2015-16).
Ibra holds this record
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has the joint-highest record in Ligue 1 for scoring in nine matches in a row. The PSG legend achieved the mark in the 2015-16 season. He equaled the record held by Vahid Halilhozic, who achieved the mark in 1984-1985 season.