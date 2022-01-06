Decoding the records held by Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain have been ominous in Ligue 1 over the years, taking their domination to another level. One of the richest clubs in the world, the French capital giants have won nine Ligue 1 titles to date. PSG are a force to reckon with as they aim to reclaim the title this season. Here we decode the records PSG hold.

Points Most points in a Ligue 1 season

The 2015-16 season saw PSG script a new record in the French top-tier league. They went on to amass a staggering 96 points from 38 matches. PSG claimed 30 wins, six draws, and two losses. Notably, their points tally in 2015-16 is the best ever in Ligue 1. Interestingly, they had a 31-point lead over second-placed Lyon (65).

Context Why does it matter?

PSG were founded in 1970 and went on to enjoy success in the 80s and 90s.

However. they faced a barren spell in the 2000s before luck changed.

With Qatar Sports Investments taking over the club in 2011, PSG have since then gone on to dominate the scenes.

They have scripted several records in Ligue 1 and the numbers have been terrific.

Records 2015-16 season saw PSG smash these league records

In the 2015-16 season, PSG recorded 30 wins, which became a new record. This was matched by Monaco in 2016-17. PSG's 15 away wins in 2015-16 is also a record yet to be matched or broken. The 2015-16 season also saw PSG script the biggest away win Ligue 1 history. In March 2016, they thrashed Troyes 9-0.

Numbers Most consecutive wins in a single campaign

In the 2018-19 season, PSG scripted the record for most consecutive wins in a single campaign (14). PSG have the record for the longest unbeaten run in the league - 36 matches. They achieved the feat between March 15, 2015 to February 20, 2016. PSG have the record for fewest goals conceded in a single season (19 in 2015-16).

Do you know? Ibra holds this record

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has the joint-highest record in Ligue 1 for scoring in nine matches in a row. The PSG legend achieved the mark in the 2015-16 season. He equaled the record held by Vahid Halilhozic, who achieved the mark in 1984-1985 season.