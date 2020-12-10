The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 group stage has come to its conclusion. 16 teams have made the cut for the round of 16 knockout phase. Madrid giants Real and Atletico earned progression on matchday six after crucial wins. The likes of Atalanta and Gladbach also made it. Last season's finalists Paris Saint-Germain topped their group ahead of RB Leipzig. Here are the details.

Europa League Teams demoted to the Europa League

A total of eight teams (one per group) were demoted to Europe's second-tier club football competition. Teams that finished third in their respective groups will have a second shot at an European trophy by gracing the Europa League. The eight teams are: RB Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Olympiacos, Ajax, Krasnodar, Club Brugge, Dynamo Kyiv and Manchester United.

Information A look at the group winners and runners-up

Group winners: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain. Group runners-up: Atletico Madrid, Gladbach, FC Porto, Atalanta, Sevilla, Lazio, Barcelona, RB Leipzig.

Format Here's a look at the format

There will be two seeding pots comprising of the eight group winners and the other consisting eight runners-up. UEFA said the exact draw procedure will be confirmed before the ceremony but no team can at this stage play a club from their own association. There will be two-legged ties with seeded group winners playing away first and then at home in the return matches.

UCL 2020-21: Note down the key dates

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 will be held on Monday, December 14 in Nyon. The round of 16 first legs will be played on February 15-16. The second legs will be played on March 16-17. The quarter-finals will be held on April 6 and 14. The semis will be held on April 17 and May 5. Final: May 29 (Istanbul).

