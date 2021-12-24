Sports Pele released from hospital but will continue chemotherapy

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Published on Dec 24, 2021, 01:21 pm

Football legend Pele was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. The Sao Paulo hospital confirmed the development in their press release. Pele visited the hospital earlier this month for his scheduled chemotherapy for colon tumor and was admitted there for two weeks. Pele is currently stable and well. He will continue chemotherapy for the colon tumor even after getting released.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Pele won three World Cups with Brazil

The 81-year-old's public appearances have grown increasingly rare in recent years. Pele's recent trip to the hospital was another reminder of his growing health concerns. Pele underwent surgery for the tumor on September 4. He stayed in the hospital for a month before getting released. In 2015, he had prostate surgery and was again admitted in 2019 for a urine infection.

Statement Pele's message to fans

After getting out of the hospital, Pele took to Twitter to give his fans an update about his health. Sharing a beaming picture of himself, Pele wrote, "the smiling photo is not for nothing. As I promised you, I will spend Christmas with my family." "I'm coming back home. Thanks for all the kind messages," he added.

Details Pele's achievements

Pele scored 77 goals for Brazil

Arguably the greatest football of all time, Pele, is the only player in the history of the game to win three FIFA World Cups - 1958, 1962, and 1970. He won his first World Cup aged 17, scoring twice in the 1958 WC final against Sweden. He went on to score 77 goals for Brazil to become their leading goal scorer.

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from the Israelita Albert Einstein on Thursday," Sao Paulo hospital said in a statement. "The patient remains stable and will continue having treatment on the colon tumor that was identified in September," the statement further read.