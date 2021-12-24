Sports Ashes 2021/22, 3rd Test: Match preview, stats, and more

Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 after winning in Brisbane and Adelaide

Australia and England are set to face each other in the Boxing Day Test of the 2021/22 Ashes. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host the 3rd Test, starting December 26. Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 after thrashing England at the Gabba and Adelaide Oval. The Aussies will retain the Ashes if they win in Melbourne. Here is the match preview.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

England will have to win in order to stay alive in the Ashes title race. Even a draw will end their hopes. Australia retained the Ashes urn in 2019 after the series got drawn 2-2. England last won the Ashes in 2015, beating Australia 3-2. They haven't sealed the Ashes in Australia since January 2011 when they won 3-1.

MCG Australia lead England 28-20 at the MCG

The two teams have played 56 Test matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Australia have won 28 Tests, with England pocketing 20 wins. Eight Tests have been drawn. Notably, England last won a Test here in 2010. Overall in Test cricket, Australia have won 64 matches at this venue (123 Tests). They have lost here on 32 occasions (drawn 17).

Details A look at the key details

The Boxing Day Test will be held at the MCG. It will begin at 5:00 AM IST. The MCG is the second-largest cricket ground in terms of seating capacity. Notably, the wicket here assists pacers with pace and bounce. The cracks proliferate on the final two days. One can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network and stream the same on SonyLiv.

Australia Josh Hazlewood will miss the 3rd Test

Pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood will miss the 3rd Test with a minor side strain. Seamer Scott Boland has been added to the squad. Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who had missed the Adelaide Test, is set to return. Probable XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon.

England England likely to bring in a spinner

The English bowling attack has looked bleak so far. It remains to be seen if the visitors bring in a specialist spinner in the form of either Jack Leach or Dom Bess. Seamer Ollie Robinson could miss out. Probable XI: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.