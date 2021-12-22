Sports Ashes 2021-22: Ground stats of the MCG

Australia will seal The Ashes if they win at the MCG

The third Test match between Australia and England will be held at the MCG in Melbourne. The Ashes 2021-22 has seen Australia gain a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Australia have enjoyed a terrific record here at the MCG and they would be keen to produce substance and seal The Ashes at home. Here we present the ground stats.

MCG Australia's record at the MCG

The two teams have played 56 Test matches at the MCG. Australia have won 28 Tests, with England pocketing 20. Eight Tests have been drawn. England last won a Test here in 2010. Overall in Test cricket, Australia have won 64 matches at this venue (123 Tests). 17 matches have been drawn. They have lost here on 32 occasions.

Runs A look at the top scorers

Sir Donald Bradman has amassed the most runs here at the MCG in Tests (1,671). He clocked an average of 128.53, hitting nine tons and three fifties. Ricky Ponting (1,338) and Steve Waugh (1,284), Allan Border (1,272), Greg Chappell (1,257), Jack Hobbs (1,178), Matthew Hayden (1,103), and WM Lawry (1,023) have scored 1,000-plus runs here. For England, Hobbs is the top scorer here.

Wickets Bowlers with the most wickets at the MCG

Dennis Lillee claimed the most wickets at the MCG in Test cricket (82). 27 of his wickets came against England at 16.48. Shane Warne (56) is only the second bowler to claim 50-plus scalps at the MCG. Amongst the current crop of bowlers, Nathan Lyon has picked up 34 scalps for Australia. For England, Sydney Barnes is the most successful bowler here (35 wickets).

Totals A look at the key team numbers

Australia's 624/8d against Pakistan in 2016 is the highest team total at the MCG. The score of 600 has been breached thrice in total and Australia are the only side to do so. England's top score here is 589 in 1912. South Africa have posted the lowest totals here (36 and 45 in 1932). England's lowest total is 61 in 1902.

Information Key partnership records

JHW Fingleton and Bradman have stitched the highest partnership here (346 vs England in. 1937). For England, Hobbs and W Rhodes have added 323 runs for the first wicket in 1912.