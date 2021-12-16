Sports IPL: SRH planning to sign Dale Steyn as bowling coach

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Published on Dec 16, 2021, 04:18 pm

Steyn played for SRH from 2013 to 2015

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have approached veteran South African seamer Dale Steyn to become their bowling coach for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). According to a report in Cricbuzz, the 2016 IPL champions are expected to make the official announcement next week. Earlier in August this year, Steyn had bid adieu to all forms of cricket.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been known for their bowling prowess in the cash-rich league. In recent years, SRH's bowling performances have taken a dip and signing Steyn as their next bowling coach could be a step in the right direction. If SRH could sign Steyn, they will have the chance to get his guidance in picking up their bowlers during the next year's IPL auction.

Connection Steyn represented SRH for three seasons

The South African ace also had the advantage of representing the Hyderabad based outfit for three seasons in the IPL as a player from 2013 to 2015. He went on to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Lions as well. Overall, he played 95 games in the tournament, picking up 97 scalps at a healthy economy rate of 6.92.

Revamp Overhaul in Sunrisers Hyderabad camp post IPL 2021

VVS Laxman took over NCA head coach job from Rahul Dravid

The Hyderabad based outlet is undergoing an overhaul following the departure of their mentor VVS Laxman and batting coach Brad Haddin. Laxman was forced to leave his post after accepting to take over as the head coach of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Hyderabad are also one of two teams in IPL to retain just two players ahead of the mega players' auction.

Information SRH finished last in IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished the 14th edition of IPL as the last-placed side with just six points in their kitty from 14 games. SRH had the worst run rate among the eight teams in the competition. They were also the only side to lose 10-plus games.

Career Steyn's career in numbers for South Africa

Steyn is 8th highest-wicket taker in Test

Steyn played 93 Tests matches for South Africa and bagged 439 wickets at 22.95. He ended with 26 five-wicket hauls with the best of 7/51. He also represented SA in 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is and bagged 196 and 64 wickets respectively. Steyn averaged 25.96 in ODIs and 18.36 in T20Is. His economy in the shortest format of the game is also under seven.