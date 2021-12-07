Sports Ashes 2021/22, 1st Test: Match preview, stats, and more

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 01:48 pm

Australia and England will square off in the first Test of the Ashes 2021/22 in Brisbane

One of the biggest rivalries in international cricket, The Ashes, will be underway on December 8. Australia and England will lock horns at the Gabba. The Aussies retained the urn in 2019 after the series got drawn 2-2. England, who last won the Ashes in 2015, would attempt to regain the prestigious trophy. The two teams will be all guns blazing in Brisbane.

H2H Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 335 times in the Ashes, with Australia leading the head-to-head series 136-108. A total of 91 matches have resulted in a draw. The competition has been neck-to-neck of late. Australia have won eight, while England have secured five wins in the last three editions (two drawn). Notably, England haven't won the Ashes series since the 2015 edition.

Do you know? England haven't won an Ashes Test Down Under since 2011

England haven't won the Ashes Down Under since the 2010/11 edition. They beat Australia 3-1 in that series. Notably, England have won only one Ashes series in Australia from 1986 to 2017. England last won an Ashes Test at the Gabba in November 1986.

Details Key details about the match

The Gabba in Brisbane will host the first Test. It will begin at 5:30 AM IST. By the looks of it, the wicket will be a green top. The surface on this venue usually favors fast bowlers as they garner substantial bounce and carry. One can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network and stream the same on SonyLiv.

Australia Australia have announced their Playing XI

Australia have a star-studded XI which they announced on Sunday. Pace spearhead Pat Cummins is set to lead the Aussies in place of Tim Paine, who is on an indefinite break. Meanwhile, Steven Smith will be Cummins' deputy. Playing XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

England Star pacer James Anderson left out

England also named their 12-man squad on Tuesday. Surprisingly, they have left out premier pacer James Anderson, owing to workload management. Meanwhile, all-rounder Ben Stokes, who took an indefinite break, makes a return to the set-up. Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

Smith Will Smith continue his amazing run in the Ashes?

Smith has the fourth-most runs among Australians and the seventh-most overall in the Ashes. He has racked up 2,800 runs from 27 matches at an astonishing average of 65.11. Smith is one of the four players to have slammed 10 or more centuries in the Ashes. He smashed a record 774 runs at an astronomical average of 110.57 in the 2019 edition.