The Ashes: David Warner gets to 7,500 Test runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 03:38 pm

David Warner scored a 95-run knock

Australian cricketer David Warner misses out on a century on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Warner was dismissed for 95, falling five short of what could have been his 25th century in Test cricket. Australia lost Marcus Harris early on in the D/N Test before Warner and Marnus Labuschagne piled up a 172-run stand.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Warner was instrumental once again, setting up the platform for Australia after Harris' early dismissal. He was involved in a fine century-plus stand alongside Labuschagne and together they deflated the England bowlers, dominating the first two sessions. Warner has got to a milestone in Tests and his contributions have been significant. Warner had earlier smashed 94 in the first Test as well.

Runs 10th Australian batter to smash 7,500-plus Test runs

Warner has become the 10th Aussie batter to smash 7,500-plus Test runs. He joins the likes of Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), Steve Waugh (10,927), Michael Clarke (8,643), Matthew Hayden (8,625), Mark Waugh (8,029), Steve Smith (7,553*), and Mark Taylor (7,525). Warner also surpassed former Aussie cricketer David Boon (7,422) in terms of Test runs.

Warner Brilliant Warner scores 95

Warner scored a superb 95-run knock from 167 deliveries. He smashed 11 fours. Warner showed great intent and batted beautifully to thwart the visitors. He found a good company in Labuschagne and together they took the steam out from the Englishmen. The southpaw played some gorgeous strokes. He was finally dismissed by Ben Stokes after chasing a short and wide delivery.

Stat attack Warner smashes 32nd Test fifty

Playing his 88th Test, Warner has piled up 7,500 runs at an average of 48.70. This was his 32nd Test half-century. Warner has gone past the 1,800-run mark against England. He has 1,804 runs at 41.95. This was his 14th Test fifty against the Three Lions. He has amassed 1,153 runs against England at home. This was his seventh Test fifty on home soil.

Home Warner continues his dominance at home

Warner now has 4,740 runs at home in Test cricket. He has a phenomenal average of 64.05. This was also his 14th Test fifty on home soil. Warner is now the fourth-highest scorer at the Adelaide Oval (1,140). He surpassed Steve Waugh's tally of 1,056 runs. Warner averages 81.42 in Adelaide (4 tons, 2 fifties).