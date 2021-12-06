Sports ICC Test Rankings: India reclaim top spot, dethrone New Zealand

India beat New Zealand in the second Test by 372 runs

India secured a dominant victory in the Wankhede Test against New Zealand to win the series 1-0. The Virat Kohli-led side won the 2nd Test by a mammoth 372 runs, India's biggest Test win by runs. With this, India have reclaimed the top spot in the ICC Test Rankings. They dethroned the Kiwis, who won the ICC World Test Championship earlier this year.

In June 2021, New Zealand had displaced India at the top of the ICC Test Rankings. The Kiwis had climbed to the top after beating England 1-0 in the two-match Test series. New Zealand then hammered India in the World Test Championship final, thereby extending their lead at the top. The Indians have finally avenged their loss, at home.

India are back to the top of the ICC Test Rankings. They had lost their spot to the Black Caps. Now, India are three points (124) clear of second-placed New Zealand (121). Australia follow the Kiwis at number three (108). Previously, England had slipped to fourth (107). Pakistan (92), South Africa (88), Sri Lanka (83), and West Indies (75) are next in the Rankings.

India racked up 325 in the first innings, with Mayank Agarwal anchoring the innings. He fired his fourth Test ton. Ajaz Patel scripted history by taking all 10 wickets. New Zealand were bundled out for 62 in the second innings. R Ashwin took four wickets. Meanwhile, India declared on 276/7. Once again, Ajaz was impressive. Chasing 540, the Black Caps perished on 167.

India have won their 14th successive Test series at home. They haven't lost a home Test series since 2012/13 when England defeated them 2-1. Notably, India are yet to lose a Test series under Virat Kohli. Kohli has lost just two Tests while leading Team India. He has won his 24th Test as captain at home (39th win overall).

With an emphatic win at Wankhede, India earned 12 points in the ICC World Test Championship table (2021-2023 cycle). They are now third on the standings with a total of 42 points and a points percentage of 58.33. On the other hand, New Zealand occupy the sixth spot with a points percentage of 16.66. Sri Lanka lead the table after routing West Indies 2-0.