England lose three more WTC points for slow over-rate

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 18, 2021, 12:04 pm

England have now lost a total of 10 WTC points

In another blow to the England cricket team, they have lost three further World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. The International Cricket Council (ICC) informed about the development on Friday. Earlier, England were docked five WTC points and fined per cent of their match fees. They lost the first Test by nine wickets.

Statement Here is what the ICC said in a statement

"As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, up to a maximum fine of 100 per cent of the match fee," the ICC said in a release.

Information England found eight overs short

As per ICC's previous release, England were found five overs short of the required mark. However, as per the fresh statement, three more overs have been added to their tally. "England have been penalized one point for each over they were short," stated the ICC.

1st Test How did the first Test pan out?

England were bowled out for a paltry 147 on Day 1 as Pat Cummins ran through the visitors with figures worth 5/38. Australia were 166/1 in response before being reduced to 195/5. However, Travis Head led the show with an aggressive 152, driving Australia to 425. England perished on 297 in the second innings, giving Australia a 20-run target. Australia won by nine wickets.

WTC WTC table: England occupy the seventh spot

After the announcement, England are down to seventh place on the World Test Championship table (2021-23 cycle). They have won only one Test in the current cycle (lost three and drawn one). Moreover, England have now conceded a total of 10 points for slow over-rate offenses. Earlier this year, they were penalized for the same in their home series against India.