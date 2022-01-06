Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola tests positive for COVID-19

Pep Guardiola has tested positive for COVID-19 (Source: Twitter/@brfootball)

In a major blow to Premier League club Manchester City, manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive for COVID-19. His assistant Juanma Lillo also returned a positive test on Thursday. A total of 14 backroom staff and seven first-team players at City are in isolation at present. Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will be in charge of City in the FA Cup fixture against Swindon Town.

Guardiola and Dyche are the latest victims of COVID-19 in the Premier League.

Earlier, Steven Gerrard (Aston Villa), Eddie Howe (Newcastle), Patrick Vieira (Crystal Palace), Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), and Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) had to miss games due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

City reported that a total of 21 people (14 staff members and seven players) are undergoing quarantine with COVID-19-related issues.

"The City manager recorded a positive test along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble," a release from City read. "This brings the number of those isolating for COVID-related reasons amongst the group to 21. Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for the trip to Swindon."

City's FA Cup match against Swindon Town to go ahead

Manchester City's upcoming FA Cup match against Swindon Town at the County Ground will go ahead as scheduled. After the fixture against Swindon, City are due to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. City are 10 points clear of second-placed Chelsea (43) on the Premier League standings. They lead the table with 17 wins, two losses, and as many draws.

Earlier, Burnley manager Sean Dyche tested COVID-19 positive

Earlier in the day, Burnley informed that manager Sean Dyche has contracted COVID-19. Like Guardiola, Dyche will also miss Burnley's FA Cup tie against Huddersfield. His assistant Ian Woan will fill in for Dyche until he returns from his isolation period. In the Premier League, Burnley are scheduled to play Leicester City on January 15. They have won only one match this season.

As per BBC Sport, 14,250 COVID-19 tests were carried out on players and staff at the Premier League between December 27 and January 2. Of these, 94 people have returned positive tests. A total of 17 Premier League games have been postponed since December.