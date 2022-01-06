Copa del Rey, wins for Real and Barcelona: Records broken

Barçelona advanced to round of 16 in Copa del Rey (Photo Credit: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

Reigning Copa del Rey champions Barcelona came from behind to record a 2-1 win over third-tier Linares Deportivo in the last 32. Barca's bitter rivals Real Madrid also emerged victorious against another third-tier team Alcoyano (3-1) to progress to the round of 16 of the competition. Both sides claimed vital wins to progress. Here are further details.

Last year, Alcoyano had eliminated Real Madrid from Copa del Rey in the same round.

They once again came close to emulating another upset against the Spanish powerhouse.

However, Madrid scored two late goals to avoid another early exit in the tournament.

Meanwhile, despite conceding an early goal, a struggling Barca looked in complete control as the match progressed.

Real Madrid Real beat giant-killer Alcoyano 3-1

Real avenged their most embarrassing defeat in recent years by knocking Alcoyano out of Copa del Rey. Eder Militao's 39th-minute header put the away side ahead in the first half. Daniel Vega Cintas scored the equalizer for Alcoyano in the 66th minute. Ten minutes later, Marco Asensio put Real ahead and then a late own goal from Jose Juan, all but sealed Alcoyano's fate.

Barca Barca defeat Linares 2-1

A young Barca outfit went behind when Hugo Diaz put the hosts ahead in the 19th minute. Barca got back into the game in the second half with goals from Ousmane Dembele and Ferran Jutgla. The match saw veteran defender Dani Alves make his long-awaited second debut. Alves had to wait for the January registration window to open following his signing in November.

Opta stats Key records scripted during Real vs Alcoyano

Juan Jose (42 years and 5 days) is the oldest player to score an own goal versus Real in the last ten years (all competitions). Marco Asensio has scored at least one goal for Real in three different tournaments (La Liga, Champions League, and Copa del Rey) this season. Notably, he is the only player to achieve this feat.

Stats Unique record scripted in the Barca match

As per Opta, Dembele has scored the most goals from outside the box in Copa del Rey since last season (3). Dembele's seven shot attempts against Linares was the most made by a Barca player this season in one game. Barca have conceded seven goals from headers this season in all competitions - most since 2016-17 (11).

Information Other Results

Ponferradina held Espanyol for a 1-1 draw. FC Cartagena lost to Valencia 1-2. Mallorca defeated Eibar 1-2. Leganes lost 2-3 to Real Sociedad. Atlético Baleares defeated Celta Vigo 2-1. Real Valladolid lost 0 -3 to Real Betis. Mirandes were beaten 0 -1 by Rayo Vallecano.