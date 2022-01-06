Decoding the best title winning campaigns in Premier League history

Decoding the best title winning campaigns in Premier League history

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 06, 2022, 06:39 pm 3 min read

Mohamed Salah had helped Liverpool win the 2019-20 season (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Over the years, the Premier League has witnessed some really close seasons where the title race went down the wire. Many other campaigns saw teams earn significant wins. In the ongoing Premier League 2021-22 campaign, Manchester City are looking as the favorites after dominating the show last season. As the season progresses, we decode the best title winning campaigns in Premier League history.

Context Why does it matter?

The Premier League is the most followed competition in domestic club football.

Many managers and pundits consider it to be the toughest league in the world.

Therefore, winning a Premier League title is indeed special and it takes a lot of work and consistency to get past the finish line.

Manchester United have won the most PL honors (13) since the tournament's advent.

2011-12 Man City win maiden PL title in 2011-12

(Photo credit: premierleague.com)

It was a two-horse race between Manchester rivals, City and United, which was decided dramatically on the final day. United beat Sunderland and with City trailing, Manchester looked red. However, City scored twice in stoppage time against QPR to win their first league honor in 44 years. Both teams finished on 89 points each with City enjoying a better goal difference.

2012-13 United respond in style

After suffering a heartbreak on the final day in 2011-12, United responded in style. They pocketed their 13th Premier League honor the very next season. United made a statement of intent by signing Robin van Persie from Arsenal in the summer as the Dutchman bagged 26 goals (highest). Sir Alex Ferguson retired after that season as United also enjoyed a 11-point gap over City.

2017-18 City's brilliant 2017-18 campaign

Manchester City had a terrific performance in 2017-18. City found depth and solidity under manager Pep Guardiola and the side created history by amassing 100 points (P38 W32 D4 L2). They also set the record for the highest number of goals (106) in Premier League history. Sergio Aguero scored 21 goals for City, who had a 19-point gap over second-placed United.

2015-16 Leicester surprise one and all

The 2015-16 Premier League season saw Leicester City stun one and all to lift the trophy. The Foxes won England's top-flight league title for the first time in their 132-year-old history. The Foxes were terrific, registering 23 wins, 12 draws, and three losses (81 points). They also finished 10 points above second-placed Arsenal. Jamie Vardy was stupendous for Leicester, scoring 24 goals.

2003-04 The Invincibles: Arsenal go unbeaten

(Photo credit: premierleague.com)

Arsenal scripted history by going unbeaten in the 2003-04 season. The record remains intact till date. They registered 26 wins and 12 draws that season, besides collecting 90 points from 38 matches. Thierry Henry scored the most goals in the 2003-04 season (30) to win the Premier League Player of the Year award. Arsene Wenger's side finished 11 points above Chelsea.