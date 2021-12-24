Sports Premier League: Decoding the best matches on Boxing Day

It's the festive period and a day after Christmas fans will be braced for Boxing Day matches in the Premier League. Three matches have been called of this year on January 26 owing to COVID-19. However, several other matches will be going ahead. Over the years we have witnessed some top-notch matches in the Premier League on Boxing Day. Here we present the same.

Boxing Day is a holiday celebrated the day after Christmas. Though it originated as a holiday to give gifts to poor people, today the day signifies more like a shopping holiday. It originated in the United Kingdom and is celebrated in a number of countries that previously formed part of the British Empire. Football matches hold a special place on this day in England.

2012-13 Manchester United win a seven-goal thriller

Manchester United came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-3. James Perch put the Magpies ahead at Old Trafford in the fourth minute. Jonny Evans equalized in the 25th as moments later, he scored an own goal. In the second half, Patrice Evra equalized, before Papiss Cisse made it 3-2. Robin van Persie (78') and Javier Hernandez (90') sealed the deal for the hosts.

2007-08 A maddening 4-4 draw between Chelsea and Aston Villa

Shaun Maloney put Villa ahead with a brace. However, Zat Knight was sent off in added first-half injury-time. Andriy Shevchenko scored from the spot. The second half saw Shevchenko score before Alex added another. Villa responded with Martin Laursen (72'). Chelsea lost Ricardo Carvalho (red card) before Michael Ballack made it 4-3. However, Gareth Barry scored a penalty (92') post Ashley Cole's red card.

2013-14 Hull City 2-3 Manchester United

David Moyes' United saw Hull City score twice within 13 minutes. James Chester scored from a volley as David Meyler's shot deflected in. United needed a response and Chris Smalling scored with a header (19'). Moments later, Wayne Rooney's shot from 20 yards made it 2-2 (26'). It was Rooney's 150th PL goal for United. In the 66th minute, Chester scored an own goal.

2008-09 Villa hold Arsenal 2-2

An exciting first half saw Villa's James Milner, Curtis Davies, and Steve Sidwell rattle the post once each before Denilson slotted in Arsenal's opener (40'). Gabriel Agbonlahor saw his header get cleared off the line before Abou Diaby made it 2-0 for Arsenal. Gareth Barry pulled a goal back for Villa from the penalty spot as Zat Knight rescued a point in injury-time (91').