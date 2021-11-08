Premier League, West Ham 3-2 Liverpool: Records broken

West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 at the London Stadium

A resurgent West Ham United ended Liverpool's 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions with a 3-2 win in the Premier League. Liverpool keeper Alisson punched the ball into his own net to give West Ham the lead. Trent Alexander-Arnold equalized with a sensational free-kick. Second-half goals from Pablo Fornals and Kurt Zouma saw the Hammers gain significance before Divock Origi scored for Liverpool.

WHULIV

How did the match pan out?

Alisson got the slightest of touches as he went to punch Fornal's delivery and saw the ball find the net. West Ham maintained their composure before Alexander-Arnold curled a free-kick into the top right corner. In the 67th minute Liverpool lost the ball in West Ham's half as West Ham scored from a counter attack. Zouma scored the third before Origi pulled one back.

West Ham

Brilliant feats achieved by West Ham

West Ham clinched their first win over Liverpool after being winless in their last 10 Premier League games (D2 L8). As per Opta, since David Moyes' first game back in charge of West Ham in January 2020, the Hammers have scored 32 Premier League goals from set-piece situations (excluding penalties). This is six more than any other side.

Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold registers these feats

Six of Alexander-Arnold's nine PL goals for Liverpool have been struck from outside the box. He contributed with a goal and an assist. He now has 46 PL goal involvement for Liverpool (nine goals, 37 assists). It's the most by any defender for the club in the competition (Opta). Alexander-Arnold has been directly involved in each of Liverpool's last four goals in all competitions.

Feats

Fornals and Zouma achieve these feats

As per Opta, Fornals has scored three goals in five league appearances against Liverpool. This is his joint-most against an opponent in the big-five European leagues, also scoring three against Leicester. Meanwhile, nine of Zouma's 10 PL goals have been headed (90%). This is now the highest ratio of any player with 10+ goals in the competition's history.

PL table

West Ham edge past Liverpool to go third

West Ham claimed their seventh win of the season in the Premier League to go third in the table. They have 23 points after 11 games (W7 D2 L2). Liverpool suffered their maiden loss this season and have dropped to fourth (W6 D4 L1). They have 22 points and have become the first side this season to score 30-plus goals in the league.

Do you know?

Unwanted record for the Reds

As per Opta, Liverpool have conceded two goals from a corner in a single Premier League game for the first time since August 2017 versus Watford.

Twitter Post

West Ham seal a massive win

Information

Moyes ends his Liverpool jinx

Moyes earned his first win in 15 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D4 L10). This win came after spells across Everton, Man United, Sunderland, and West Ham.