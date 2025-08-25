A look at highest ODI totals against South Africa
What's the story
Australia secured a massive 276-run win in their 3rd and final ODI against South Africa at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. The hosts scored 431/2 in 50 overs before bowling the Proteas out for 155. Tons from Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, and Cameron Green bolstered Australia. Notably, Australia now own the second-highest total against SA in ODI history.
#1
Australia: 434/4 in Johannesburg, 2006
The top spot on this elite list is also occupied by Australia. The Ricky Ponting-led Australia hammered a record 434/4 against South Africa in the 2006 Johannesburg classic. Ponting slammed a 105-ball 164 (13 fours and 9 sixes). However, Ponting's blitz was overpowered by Herschelle Gibbs's 175. The heroics of Gibbs helped South Africa record the highest successful run-chase in ODI history.
Information
Australia: 431/2 in Mackay, 2025
As mentioned, Australia's 431/2 is now the second-highest ODI total versus SA in ODI history. Australia recorded a total of 18 sixes in Mackay, now the second-most sixes by a side against SA in an ODI.
#3
India: 401/3 in Gwalior, 2010
Only one other side has crossed the 400-run mark against South Africa in ODI cricket. In the 2010 Gwalior ODI, India racked up 401/3 in 50 overs, with Sachin Tendulkar playing a record-breaking knock. Master Blaster Tendulkar became the first-ever double-centurion in ODI history. The Proteas were bowled out for 248 despite AB de Villiers's unbeaten ton.