Real beat Athletic to win Spanish Super Cup: Records broken

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 17, 2022, 03:01 am 3 min read

Luka Modric helped Real win Spanish Super Cup (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadrid)

Luka Modric and Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid beat Athletic Club 2-0 to win the Spanish Super Cup. This was Real's 12th Spanish Super trophy. They had won the trophy last in 2019-20. Real have moved to within one of Barcelona's record tally of 13 Super Cup titles. It was a crucial performance against the defending champions, who had beaten Barcelona last season.

Details 10-man Real see off Bilbao

Veteran mid-fielder Modric curled in a brilliant strike to hand Los Blancos a first-half lead at Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium. The in-form Benzema then made it 2-0, scoring a penalty after the video assistant referee awarded a spot-kick for handball. Real were also penalized for the same late on as Eder Militao was sent off. However, Thibaut Courtois denied Raul Garcia's penalty shot.

Context Why does it matter?

Real were the better side and got rewarded on the night.

It was a notable show by an experienced side fielded by Carlo Ancelotti.

After beating Barcelona in the semi-final, Real showed their strength once again.

Ancelotti looks like a man on a mission on his return to the side.

Real are also leading in La Liga and are the favorites to win.

Real Notable records for Real

As per Opta, Real have won a single game final against Athletic for the first time ever after losing the previous five. All of these losses had come in the Spanish Copa del Rey (1916, 1939, 1933, 1943, and 1958). Real have won a trophy in 12 of their last 13 finals in all competitions, including three Super Cup finals.

Benzema Benzema continues to produce the goods

Only Robert Lewandowski has been involved in more goals (37) than Benzema in all competitions this season (33, 24 goals and 9 assists). The Frenchman has been decisive in five goals in the last six finals played by Madrid (four goals and one assist). As per Opta, Benzema has scored 18 goals against Athletic Club. Athletic are his favorite opponent in all competitions ever.

Do you know? Ancelotti wins his maiden Super Cup honor

Carlo Ancelotti has won his fifth title as Real Madrid manager. The former Everton boss won his maiden Spanish Super Cup. As per Opta, he has become in the first Italian manager to lift the trophy in the competition's history.

Opta stats Records scripted by Benzema and Modric

Benzema has become in the second player to score in four consecutive games in the Spanish Super Cup since 2010 (4 goals) after Lionel Messi in 2012 (8 goals in 5 games). He is also the first player to score in both games in the same edition. Meanwhile, Modrid has become in the oldest player to score in the Spanish Super Cup (36y 129d).