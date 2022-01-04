Mbappe hat-trick takes PSG to last 16 of French Cup

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 04, 2022, 09:14 pm 2 min read

Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick guided PSG to R16 of French Cup (Photo Credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick as they defeated fourth-tier Vannes 4-0 to progress to the last 16 of the French Cup. PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino was forced to field a makeshift squad for their R32 game against Vannes after several regular stars tested positive for COVID-19. The list of absentees included Argentine striker Lionel Messi and Portuguese midfielder Danilo.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

PSG have dominated the show in the French Cup since 2015. They have won the tournament six times in the last seven editions. Despite facing a depleted PSG squad, Vannes were not in contention at any point during the game. However, they managed to keep Mbappe quiet in the first half, only to face his wrath in the second half of the match.

Match How the match panned out?

Vannes started the match with high intensity with goal-keeper Clement Petrel denying Ander Herrera and Georginio Wijnaldum first-half goals with fine saves. Presnel Kimpembe, who was wearing the captain's armband, broke the deadlock in the 28th minute by netting a header from close range. Mbappe dictated the show in the second half, scoring three superb goals.

Details Kylian Mbappe nets a hat-trick

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Mbappe doubled PSG's lead in the 59th minute from Kimpembe's pass. It was an unlucky goal for Vannes as Petrel failed in stopping the ball despite getting his body on it. Mbappe scored his second goal in the 71st minute via a pass from Xavi Simons. Five minutes later, he struck another goal in an empty net after a duel with substitute Eric Ebimbe.

Stats Mbappe in 2021-22 season

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Kylian Mbappe has scored nine goals for PSG in Ligue 1 this season while providing eight assists. He has netted four goals in six UEFA Champions League games, besides providing six assists. He has amassed five goals in two French Cup games this season. He also has one assist under his kitty in the competition. Overall, he has 18 goals in 25 games.

Goals Mbappe crosses 200-goal mark

Mbappe crossed the 200-goal mark during PSG's R32 French Cup match against Vannes. According to Squawka Football, Mbappe has now smashed 201 goals for club and country in 309 senior team appearances. His third goal against Vannes was his 150th for PSG in all competition as per Opta. The youngster has scored 24 goals for France and 27 for Monaco.