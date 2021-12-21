Sports Decoding the major records scripted in top-5 European leagues

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Published on Dec 21, 2021, 07:47 pm

Man City defeated Newcastle 4-0

Despite the coronavirus havoc in Europe, some important football matches were played over the weekend. In the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur held Liverpool as Manchester City downed Newcastle United. In La Liga, leaders Real were held by Cadiz as Barcelona passed the Elche test. AC Milan lost to Napoli in Serie A while PSG defeated Monaco in Ligue 1.

PSG are leading Ligue 1

The top leagues in Europe - Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Bundesliga - have reached the halfway mark in their respective competition as winter break looms. At this point, the probable winners of every league is almost decided. Here we will take a look at some of the incredible feats recorded in the past week.

Bundesliga The Lewandowski show

Lewandowski equaled Ronaldo's 69 goal record

According to UEFA, Robert Lewandowski equaled five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most goals in a calendar year. Ronaldo's most prolific year in terms of goal scored saw him notching up 69 goals in 2013 for La Liga giants Real Madrid and Portugal. Lionel Messi still holds the record for most goals in a single year - 91 in 2012.

Stats Lewandowski surpasses Gerd Muller

Lewandowski surpassed Gerd Muller's record

Lewandowski recorded the feat during Bayern's domestic league match against Wolfsburg. Bayern went on to win the match 4-0. It was Lewandowski's 43rd goal in Bundesliga. With this, Lewandowski also surpassed German great Gerd Muller's record for the most Bundesliga goals in a single calendar year. Muller had recorded this feat almost five decades ago in 1972.

Stats Arsenal youngsters shine

Arsenal beat Leeds United

Arsenal hammered Leeds United 4-1. As per Opta, in Gabriel Martinelli (20), Bukayo Saka (20), and Emile Smith Rowe (21), Arsenal have had three different players aged 21 or younger score for them in a single PL game for the very first time (excluding own goals). Meanwhile, 14 of Arsenal's 27 PL goals this season have been scored by players aged 21 or younger.

Barca Records broken during Barcelona's 3-2 win over Elche

Three Spanish players - Ferran, Gavi, and Gonzalez - were on the score sheet as Barca defeated Elche. According to Opta, it has happened for the first time since March 2014. Gavi became 4th player born in 2000 to score a goal for Braca. Ferran scored a goal (16th minute) on his debut and in the process became the third-fastest to do so.

Serie A Dusan Vlahovic equals CR7's record

Dusan Vlahovic netted his 33rd goal in Serie A and in the process equaled Ronaldo's record for most goals in the Italian league in a calendar year. Ronaldo recorded the feat in 2020. Vlahovic reached the milestone during Fiorentina's 2-2 draw against Sassuolo. Vlahovic will have a chance to better CR7's feat on Wednesday when Fiorentina faces Verona in their last game in 2021.

Opta stats Notable records scripted during the weekend

Nine cards were handed during Tottenham vs Liverpool match - most in any PL game this season. Man City on Sunday recorded their 34th Premier League win in 2021 - most by any side in the Premier League in a calendar year. Real attempted 36 shots against Cadiz during their goalless draw - most by any side in La Liga without scoring since 2003-04.

Most assists Dusan Tadic goes past Lionel Messi's record

Ajax's Tadic has surpassed Lionel Messi's record for the most assists in a calendar year. Messi had provided 36 assists while playing for Barcelona in 2011. Messi's feat remained untouched for a decade. Tadic has broken Messi's record for most assists in a single year. Tadic has 37 assists under his belt in 2021 with one more game to go.