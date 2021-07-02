Priyanka Chopra Jonas earns Rs. 3 crore per Instagram post?

Written by Pallabi Chatterjee Mail Last updated on Jul 02, 2021, 01:46 pm

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Top 30 of The Instagram Rich List 2021

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made it to the Top 30 of The Instagram Rich List 2021, which released recently. The actress-entrepreneur sits at the 27th spot, where she is accompanied by ace cricketer Virat Kohli, who is 19th on this said list. The Instagram Rich List is an annual compilation that ranks celebrities as per their earnings from each post on the photo-sharing app.

Last year, she grabbed the 19th position in the list

Chopra Jonas apparently earns Rs. 3 crore (roughly) for each post, while Kohli gets Rs. 5 crore per promotional update. Last year, the Fashion star was at the 19th position, much higher than this year's rank, even though her income is more in 2021 as compared to last year. But earnings of others are more than her, which is why she has slipped.

Meanwhile, Kohli is the highest-earning Indian on this list

Kohli, on the other hand, is the highest-earning Indian on that list. The likes of Demi Lovato, Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid, among others come after him. The captain of the national cricket team is also the fourth athlete in this list, after football legends Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior. Now let's see the other names in this compilation.

Check out who all are in the Top 10

Ronaldo sits right at the top of this list, crossing past Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who sits at the second position. While the Portuguese football star earns Rs. 11.9 crore for a promotional post on Instagram, Johnson charges a stunning Rs. 11 crore. Ariana Grande comes next, followed by Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Lionel Messi, Beyonce, Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

Recently, Chopra Jonas was roped in by Victoria's Secret

Back to Chopra Jonas, the Baywatch actress was recently roped in by Victoria's Secret as a spokesperson to participate in podcast to help reboot the brand. She'll not to model for them, but rather be a part of The VS Collective, a new platform of the global lingerie enterprise. American professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe and freestyle skier Eileen Gu will be accompanying her.