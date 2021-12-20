Sports Premier League, Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool: List of records broken

Published on Dec 20, 2021, 12:28 am

Tottenham held Liverpool 2-2

Tottenham and Liverpool played out a fascinating 2-2 draw in gameweek 18 of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Tottenham took a decisive 1-0 lead through Harry Kane before Diogo Jota equalized as things stood 1-1 at half-time. In the second half, Andre Robertson scored for the Reds as Son Heung-min equalized minutes later to snatch a point. Here are further details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Tottenham will be frustrated with this result as they had several good moments to make something extra out of this game. However it's a good point earned by Spurs to derail Liverpool, who dropped two crucial points, With Manchester City beating Newcastle United 4-0, Liverpool have dropped two crucial points to suffer a setback.

TOTLIV How did the match pan out?

Kane put the hosts ahead with his first league goal at home this season before Jota responded with a close range header from Andrew Robertson's cross. Robertson put Liverpool ahead with a decisive goal in the 69th minute. However, Son equalized for the hosts before after a blunder from Alisson. Robertson was sent off moments later after a reckless challenge on Emerson.

Liverpool Liverpool script these records

As per Opta, Robertson is the first player to score, assist and be sent off in a Premier League game since Aleksandar Mitrovic in May 2016. Liverpool have scored 50 goals in 18 games in the Premier League this season. This is the fewest games they have ever needed from the start of a top-flight campaign to hit a half century of league goals.

Feats Notable feats scripted in the match

As per Opta, since 2017-18, when Robertson joined Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, both full-backs have recorded 40 Premier League assists each. This is a tally only bettered over this period by Mohamed Salah (42) and Kevin De Bruyne (50). Meanwhile, Jota has scored 10 goals in a Premier League season for the first time in his career.