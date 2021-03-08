Last updated on Mar 08, 2021, 10:50 am

Gareth Bale and Harry Kane scored a brace each as Tottenham Hotspur beat Crystal Palace 4-1 in Premier League. The latter stole the show, claiming a pair of assists with two goals. With a dominating win, Spurs moved up to sixth place on the standings (45 points). Meanwhile, Crystal Palace hold the 13th spot with 34 points. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Gareth Bale found the opener for Spurs in the 25th minute, with Kane setting it up. Despite reeling, Crystal Palace leveled the scoreline just before the half-time. Meanwhile, Spurs dominated the proceedings in the second half, with Bale (49') and Kane (52') scoring back-to-back goals. Son-Heung Min then set up Kane for his second goal of the night as Spurs won 4-1.

Do you know? Spurs register 100 goals in all competitions this season

The second goal by Kane was Tottenham's 100th in all competitions this season. They have now become the second club in Europe's big-five leagues to reach the landmark in 2020/21, after Bayern Munich (106).

Kane Feats attained by Harry Kane

Kane has been directly involved in 39 goals from 36 games across all competitions this season (23 goals and 16 assists). This is the most by any player for a Premier League club. Kane has become the first Spurs player to register 2+ goals and 2+ assists in a Premier League game since Jürgen Klinsmann in May 1998 (4 goals, 2 assists vs Wimbledon).

Information The dynamic duo - Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min

Kane and Son Heung-Min have now assisted one another for 14 Premier League goals this season, breaking Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton's all-time record of 13 set in 1994/95 for Blackburn. Others on the tally are Fraser-Wilson (2018/19), Ferdinand-Gallen (1994/95) and Shearer-Newell (1995/96).

Bale Milestones achieved by Bale