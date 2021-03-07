Last updated on

South Africa Women claimed a one-sided victory over India Women in the first ODI of the five-match series in Lucknow. Openers Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt put up a 169-run stand as South Africa chased down 178 with eight wickets to spare. Earlier, the hosts suffered a batting collapse as they could manage only 177/9 in 50. Here is more.

IND W India mustered 177 despite fifty by Mithali Raj

The Indian Women were off to a shaky start after South Africa invited them to bat. They lost both openers Jemimah Rodrigues (1) and Smriti Mandhana (14) inside six. After India were reduced to 40/3, the likes of Mithali Raj (50) and Harmanpreet Kaur (40) took over. Although Mithali scored a defiant fifty, a batting collapse restricted India to 177.

RSA W South Africa Women completed the run-chase with ease

The South African openers Lee (83*) and Wolvaardt (80) were on charge right from the beginning. They shared a 169-run stand for the first wicket, decimating the Indian bowling attack. Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers were unable to produce any breakthrough until the fag end. Although India's premier fast bowler Jhulan Goswami snapped up two wickets, SA completed the run-chase with ease.

Bowlers Shabnim Ismail remained the pick of South African bowlers

In the first innings, senior fast bowler Shabnim Ismail perturbed the Indian batswomen. South Africa's most experienced fast bowler, Ismail, picked up three wickets; Punam Raut, Mithali and Goswami. She ended up conceding only 28 runs from 10 overs. Meanwhile, spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba also accounted for two wickets. The likes of Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka and Sune Luus scalped one wicket apiece.

Mithali 54th fifty for Mithali in ODIs

As has been the case in past, Mithali rescued the Indian innings when they were tottering at 40/3. The Indian captain went on to slam her 54th ODI half-century and eighth against South Africa. This kept her overall average above 50 in ODI cricket. However, she received no support from the opposite end, and departed soon after completing her fifty.

