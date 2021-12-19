Sports Premier League, City beat Newcastle; Chelsea held: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 19, 2021, 09:51 pm

Man City continued their winning run in the Premier League

Premier League 2021-22 leaders Manchester City decimated a struggling Newcastle United 4-0 in gameweek 18 on Sunday. Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez, and Raheem Sterling were on the score sheet as City ran riot away at Newcastle. Meanwhile, Chelsea dropped points once again, being held 0-0 by a resilient Wolves outfit. Here are the key records scripted.

City look like the favorites to bag the Premier League title as they continue to pile up crucial wins. This was another brilliant show as City kept another clean sheet and got the desired goals. On the other hand, Chelsea are in a spot of bother as they dropped points once again. They are six points behind leaders City, having lost the desired momentum.

Details Man City thrash Newcastle; Chelsea draw 0-0

Newcastle made a mockery of themselves, conceding a poor goal early in the fifth minute as Dias scored. Cancelo scored the second in the 27th minute as City kept their two-goal advantage in place at half-time. In the second half, the in-form Mahrez and Sterling added two more to help City win big. Meanwhile, Chelsea struggled to beat down Wolves, drawing 0-0.

PL City dominate numbers in 2021

As per Opta, Manchester City have scored 106 goals in the Premier League in 2021; their most in a single calendar year while playing in the top-flight (previously 104 in 1929). They have played 42 matches, winning 34, drawing two, and suffering six defeats. They have conceded 26 goals, besides keeping 23 clean sheets.

Do you know? Cancelo scripts this record for Guardiola's side

Cancelo has been directly involved in 10 goals for City in all competitions this season. As per Opta, this is the first time a defender has reached double figures in a single season for a Pep Guardiola side since David Alaba for Bayern in 2013-14.