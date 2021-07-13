UEFA Euro 2020: The best tournament stats and award winners

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 13, 2021, 04:25 pm

Italy won the Euro 2020 Championships

The UEFA Euro 2020 tournament came to an end with Italy overcoming England 3-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after extra time. Over the one-month tournament, there were several top-notch records that were scripted by both teams and individuals. Moreover, several big guns picked up individual Euro awards too. Here we present the same.

Ronaldo

Ronaldo scripts these records at Euro 2020

Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals at Euro 2020. All of his goals came at the group stage. As per Opta, this was the most by a player in the group stages of the tournament since David Villa in 2008 (4). Ronaldo also became the first Portugal player to score in all three group games at the European Championships.

Golden Boot

Ronaldo bags Golden Boot

Ronaldo scripted his best tally in terms of goals at a single Euro campaign. He had scored three each in 2012 and 2016. Ronaldo, who has 14 Euro goals, overcame record-holder Michel Platini in terms of most goals in the history of the tournament (9). Ronaldo was awarded the Golden Boot (5 goals, 1 assist).

Duo

Records for Real Madrid stars Benzema and Modric

As per Opta, at 33 years and 186 days, France striker Benzema (against Portugal) became the oldest player ever to score more than once in a major tournament match for France (World Cup/Euros), overtaking Zinedine Zidane (31y 356d) versus England at Euro 2004. Luka Modric became the oldest player to score for Croatia at the Euros (35y 286d).

Italy

Notable records for the Azzurri

Italy maintained a 100% record at Euro 2020, winning all their games. Notably, Italy won their second European Championship title, and first in 53 years. It's the longest ever gap between championships in the tournament by a single nation. Meanwhile, at 36y 331d, Giorgio Chiellini became the oldest outfield player to captain a team in the final of the European Championship/World Cup.

Spain

Spain smash these impressive records

As per Opta, Spain posted an 85% possession figure against Sweden, the best number for a team in a European Championship fixture. Spain inflicted a 5-0 defeat on Slovakia in Group E to progress to the round of 16. Post that, Spain enjoyed a stunning 5-3 win against Croatia, becoming the first side in European Championship history to score 5+ goals in consecutive matches.

Awards

Euro 2020: Here are the individual awards

Golden Boot Winner: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) - 5 goals and 1 assist in 4 matches Silver Boot Winner: Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) - 5 goals in 5 matches Bronze Boot Winner: Karim Benzema (France) - 4 goals in 4 matches Golden Ball (Player of the Tournament): Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy) Young Player of the Tournament: Pedri (Spain)

Stat attack

Other notable numbers at Euro 2020

Most goals scored: Italy (13 goals) in 7 matches and Spain (13 goals) in 6 matches Fewest goals scored: Finland, Turkey and Scotland (1 goal) in 3 matches Best defence: England (2 goals conceded) in 7 matches Worst defence: Ukraine (10 goals conceded) in 5 matches

Twitter Post

Donnarumma wins Player of the Tournament