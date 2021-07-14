UEFA Euro 2020: Here's the team of the tournament

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 03:36 pm

Five Italian players have been included in team of the tournament

UEFA Euro 2020 champions Italy saw five players make the cut in the team of the tournament. The XI was chosen by UEFA's team of 16 technical observers. Meanwhile, finalists England saw three players make the cut. Notably, there wasn't a place for the tournament's Golden Boot winner Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo scored five goals and made an assist. Here are the complete details.

Italy

Italy extended their unbeaten run after overcoming England in final

Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties with the match ending 1-1 after extra time. Italy extended their unbeaten run to 34 games in all competitions (14 successive wins). The Azzurri stayed in sync with their 100% record at the Euro 2020 (W7). This was the second Euro title for Italy. They won the title in 1968 before faltering in 2000 and 2012.

Observers

Team chosen by UEFA's team of 16 technical observers

The team of the tournament was chosen by UEFA's team of 16 technical observers, made up of former players and former/current coaches. The list includes West Ham manager David Moyes, former England boss Fabio Capello and ex-Republic of Ireland striker Robbie Keane. Interestingly, the technical observers chose a 4-3-3 line-up, the most commonly used formation from the tournament.

Do you know?

Eight players in total from Italy and England

Leonardo Bonucci, Jorginho, Leonardo Spinazzola, Federico Chiesa, and player of the tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma feature for Italy in the team of the tournament. Meanwhile, three players have been included from England - Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, and Raheem Sterling.

Information

Euro team of the tournament

Euro 2020 team of the tournament: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy); Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy), Jorginho (Italy), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark), Pedri (Spain), Federico Chiesa (Italy, Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England)

Information

Notable absentees in the Euro 2020 team of the tournament

England left-back Luke Shaw has been left out, despite impressing with three assists in the tournament and a second-minute opening goal in the final. Besides Shaw, Portugal ace Ronaldo and Czech Republic's Patrik Schick also missed out.