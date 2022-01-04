Johannesburg Test: India take slender lead against South Africa

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 04, 2022, 09:04 pm 2 min read

The Indian cricket team bowled out South Africa for 227 before taking a slender lead (58) on Day 2 of the second Test match in Johannesburg. The final session saw India finish the job by claiming three wickets for 36 runs. In response, India lost KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are at the crease. India are 85/2 at stumps.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

SA resumed Day 2 on 35/1 before Dean Elgar (28) and Keegan Petersen (62) added a fine fifty-plus stand. Shardul Thakur broke the partnership and took three wickets before lunch. The second session saw Temba Bavuma (51) and Kyle Verreynne (21) add a valuable partnership. India fought back and dismissed SA for 227. In response, SA have claimed the wickets of both Indian openers.

Batters SA batters chip in to gain vital lead

The morning session was all about craft and character as Elgar supported the positive Petersen. The latter was in sublime form, showing class for his solid 118-ball 62. Elgar was resolute and hung on for his 28. Bavuma played an aggressive knock and was helped by Verreynne. This stand was crucial for SA. Jansen and Keshav Maharaj scored 21 runs each down the order.

Shardul Shardul takes 7/61 against SA

Shardul, who was introduced late in the morning session, went on to finish with figures worth 7/61. Thakur became just the sixth Indian bowler to claim a fifer at the Wanderers. He joined the likes of Anil Kumble (6/53 in 1992-93), Javagal Srinath (5/104 in 1996-97), S Sreesanth (5/43 in 2006-07), Jasprit Bumrah (5/54 in 2017-18), and Mohammed Shami (5/29 in 2017-18).

Records Notable records for Shardul

As per statistician Mazher Arshad, Shardul has recorded the best bowling figures in Tests by a subcontinent bowler in South Africa. As per statistician Mohandas Menon, Shardul (7/61) now holds the joint second-best figures by any visiting pace bowler in South Africa in the last 100 years. Only England's Andrew Caddick (7/46) at Durban in Dec 1999 has better figures.

Information India take the lead as SA get crucial scalps

India have taken a slender lead against SA after losing both their openers. Rahul got a nick to edge the ball before Duanne Olivier dismissed Mayank, who went for an aggressive 23, hitting five fours. Pujara and Rahane are battling in the middle.