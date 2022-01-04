Premier League, Wolves beat sorry Manchester United: Records broken

Jan 04, 2022

Joao Moutinho scored versus Man United

Manchester United's top-four ambitions in the Premier League took a hit as they lost 1-0 to Wolves at home. It was a poor performance that lacked sync. Joao Moutinho scored the lone goal for the visitors in the 82nd minute. Ralf Rangnick's team selection and substitutes were also in question as United's inconsistency looms. Here are the key records scripted.

When Rangnick came in as interim manager, there was a lot of talk surrounding his philosophy and tactical awareness. However, we haven' seen United press as Rangnick likes, neither there is any fluidity. Manchester United were abysmal against Newcastle United and then beat Burnley. But against a solid Wolves side, they were nowhere near their mark. This is a concern for Rangnick.



Wolves were unlucky not to score in the first half, dominating the game in large spells. United were all over the place and there was no collective play. The second half saw the introduction of Bruno Fernandes and United stepped up a bit. However, Moutinho scored through a packed penalty area with a superb shot. Wolves keeper Jose Sa then saved Fernandes' curling free-kick.



At 35 years and 117 days, Moutinho is the oldest visiting player to score a winning goal at Old Trafford in Premier League history. Wolves have won 28 points in the PL this season despite scoring just 14 goals. Notably, this is the joint-most points a side has earned in a season in top-flight history having scored fewer than 15 goals.



United have failed to score in four different PL home games this season. This is one more than they did in the whole of 2020-21 (3). United are four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal at the moment. The Red Devils suffered their sixth loss this season and a maiden league defeat since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They have 31 points after 19 games.



As per Opta, Wolves have picked up their first away league win against Manchester United since February 1980. They ended a run of 10 visits to Old Trafford without a win (D3 L7). Wolves had 15 shots against United in the first half. It's the most on record (since 2003-04) a visiting team has had at Old Trafford (opening 45 minutes).