Ashes 2021-22: Stuart Broad replaces Ollie Robinson in Sydney Test

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 04, 2022, 12:16 pm 2 min read

Ollie Robinson has been ruled out from the Sydney Ashes Test, starting January 5, due to a shoulder niggle. Stuart Broad has taken Robinson's spot in England's playing XI. The development was confirmed on Tuesday by assistant coach Graham Thorpe, who is leading the side in the fourth Test in Chris Silverwood's absence. England have surrendered The Ashes, trailing 0-3.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Missing Robinson in the fourth Test is a huge blow for England. With nine wickets in his kitty, Robinson is England's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing series. He is fourth in the overall list behind Mitchell Starc (14), Nathan Lyon (12), and Pat Cummins (10). England have retained their batters despite their underwhelming performances so far in the series.

Statement Thorpe on resting Robinson

Explaining his decision to rest Robinson, Thorpe said "it was too much of a risk to go in with" players carrying niggles. Thorpe is hopeful of a good performance by his side at the SCG. "Getting the players into the right frame of mind is important. I think they want to put in a performance for themselves and collectively for the team," he added.

Information A look at England's playing XI

Here's England's playing XI for the fourth Test in Sydney: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson

Series Australia have sealed the 2021-22 Ashes

Australia have taken a 3-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series. Australia humbled England by nine wickets in the first game. They hammered the visitors by 275 runs in pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Australia won the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 14 runs. The fourth (January 5-9) and fifth (January 14-18) games will be played at SCG and Blundstone Arena respectively.

Stats Ollie Robinson's performance in Tests

Robinson has represented England in eight Test matches so far, claiming 37 wickets at an impressive average of 21.16. He made his debut in June 2021 against New Zealand and took seven wickets (both innings combined) in his first match. He played all four matches for England during India's visit to the country in 2021 and took 21 wickets.