Johannesburg Test, Day 1: KL Rahul departs in second session

Parth Dhall Twitter Jan 03, 2022, 06:13 pm 2 min read

India lost two more wickets in the second session on Day 1 of the ongoing Johannesburg Test. Middle-order batter Hanuma Vihari was the first to depart after lunch. KL Rahul, who is leading India in place of injured Virat Kohli, reached his 13th half-century. However, a lapse in concentration resulted in his wicket toward the session's end. Here is the session report.

Session How did the second session pan out?

India resumed on 53/3 in the post-lunch session. Rahul and Vihari added some crucial runs before the latter fell to Kagiso Rabada. The middle-order batter, who replaced Kohli in the batting order, looked comfortable in the 20-run knock. India received a blow before tea as they lost skipper Rahul. Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin returned unbeaten Team India finished the session on 146/5.

Rahul Rahul slams his 13th Test fifty

Rahul firmly held his end in the first session even as he lost partners. He continued his exploits in the second session too. Rahul remained resilient through the session, showcasing his incredible ability to leave balls. His discipline on the tricky Wanderers deck was noteworthy. Rahul eventually slammed his 13th half-century in Tests. However, he ran out of patience, falling to left-arm pacer Jansen.

Bowlers Macro Jansen shone in the second session

South Africa took two wickets in the second session. As stated, pace spearhead Rabada got rid of Vihari. Jansen was the pick of SA's bowlers. After dismissing Mayank Agarwal in the first session, he removed Rahul. The left-arm seamer conceded just nine runs in his first 10 overs. Duanne Olivier, who earlier ripped through the Indian batting line-up, remained wicket-less after lunch.