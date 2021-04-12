Indian opener KL Rahul regained his form in the ODI series against England. He silenced the detractors after enduing a string of low scores in the T20Is. Rahul will now be seen leading Punjab Kings in their IPL opener against Rajasthan Royals. However, the RR leg-spinners could be a threat to Rahul. Let us analyze his performance against leg-spinners in the IPL.

Record His record against leg-spinners in the IPL

In the cash-rich league, Rahul has racked up 2,647 runs from 81 games at an average of 44.86. He also owns two tons in the tournament, and carries an impressive strike-rate of 135.81. Across several seasons, Rahul has scored 303 runs against leg-spinners. The tally includes 9 sixes and 18 fours. Besides, he has been dismissed 12 times by them till now.

2020 Rahul was patchy against leg-spinners in 2020

Rahul had a dream run in the 2020 IPL edition. He bagged the Orange Cap, having amassed 670 runs at a remarkable average of 55.83. However, he was still dominated by the wrist-spinners last season. Rahul managed to score 80 runs against them, smashing only one six and 4 fours. Notably, he was dismissed thrice by them in 2020.

Information His performance in IPL 2020 (pace v spin)

Rahul fared well against fast bowlers as compared to spinners last season. He scored 534 runs, falling to them seven times. The tally includes 22 sixes and 51 fours. On the other hand, he smashed the spinners for only 136 runs (five dismissals).

RR vs PK Will Rahul fire against RR?