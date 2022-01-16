Ashes 2021-22, Mark Wood claims career-best figures: Key numbers

England fast bowler Mark Wood claimed figures worth 6/37 in Australia's second innings of the fifth Ashes Test at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. With this mark, Wood registered his career-best bowling figures in a Test innings. Overall, Wood finished with nine wickets in the Test. Australia were bundled out for 155 in the second innings, leaving England 271 to win.

Records Wood smashes these records

Wood (6/37) has registered the best bowling figures for England in D/N Tests. Wood has claimed the second-best figures in an innings at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart after former Aussie legend Shane Warne (6/31 vs New Zealand). Wood is the seventh bowler at this venue to take a six-wicket haul in an innings. He is also the first Englishman to do so.

Context Why does it matter?

This was a brilliant bowling effort by Wood, who ends with the highest wickets for England in Ashes 2021-22 series, having played four games.

He claimed 17 scalps, including nine in this match.

Wood is a vital cog in this English side and his inputs were significant.

England have been outplayed in this series Down Under but Wood's performance has been a positive.

Vs Australia Wood has raced to 27 scalps against the Aussies

In eight Test matches against the Aussies, Wood has 27 scalps at 31.25. This was his maiden fifer against them. In Australia, he has picked up 17 Test wickets from four matches at 26.64. On home soil against Australia, Wood has 10 scalps from four matches at 39.10. His best performance at home against Australia is 4/82.

Numbers Decoding Wood's Test numbers

In 25 Test matches, Wood has raced to 81 scalps at an average of 31.75. He has three five-wicket hauls under his belt after having earlier achieved the mark against South Africa and West Indies. Besides registering his best performance in an innings, Wood has also claimed his best match-haul. He finished with figures worth 9/100 in the fifth Ashes Test.

5th Test How has the fifth Test panned out?

Australia lost three quick wickets before Travis Head (101) and Cameron Green (74) helped the side get to 303/10. For England, Stuart Broad and Wood claimed three wickets each. In response, England were folded for 188, conceding a 115-run lead. Australia managed 155 in the second innings as Wood stood tall. In response, England have lost half their side.