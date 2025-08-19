Dharmasthala burial case: SIT shifts focus to forensic analysis

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Dharmasthala alleged burial case has shifted its focus from physical excavation to laboratory analysis. The investigation was launched after a former sanitation worker alleged he was forced to bury and burn hundreds of bodies in the temple town between 1995 and 2014. The worker's allegations came to light in June 2023 when he approached advocates Ojaswi Gowda and Sachin Deshpande.

Evidence search Case registered on court directive, probe handed to SIT Under pressure from legal activists and public outrage, the Dharmasthala police registered an FIR on the worker's complaint. On July 11, he produced skeletal remains before a Belthangady court, claiming he exhumed them himself. The SIT, led by Director General of Police Pronab Mohanty, was formed to investigate the case. They excavated several sites identified by the whistleblower along the Nethravathi River and forested areas of the village.

Evidence recovery Minimal remains found, links to missing persons not yet established Initial excavations at 17 sites yielded minimal skeletal remains, with bones and fragments found at the sixth and 11th sites. A PAN card and torn garments were recovered, but links to missing persons remained elusive, as some documents belonged to deceased individuals from other causes. The lack of tangible discoveries has shifted the burden on forensic science to confirm whether burials occurred.

Ongoing investigation Forensic experts supervising excavations Forensic experts supervised each excavation, and skeletal remains have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA and chemical analysis. The laboratory process is lengthy, taking 45-90 days for chemical and forensic testing of samples. Meanwhile, the SIT continues its investigation based on documentary evidence and field-level inputs. Further action will depend on ongoing forensic and DNA analysis.