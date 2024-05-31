Next Article

Prajwal was arrested on Friday from Bengaluru airport

'Ready to face law...': Prajwal's first comment after arrest

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:22 pm May 31, 202401:22 pm

What's the story In his first remarks after his arrest, suspended Janata Dal (Secular) leader Prajwal Revanna on Friday said that he is ready to face the law and will fully cooperate with the investigation. Prajwal—facing allegations of sexual assault—was arrested in the early hours of Friday after he arrived at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. After meeting him in custody, his lawyer spoke to reporters and said, "Prajwal told me...he is back in Bengaluru as he needs to stand by his words."

The 33-year-old grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda faces charges of criminal intimidation, sexual harassment, and stalking after thousands of videos surfaced showing him in sexual acts with multiple women. He left the country on April 27 after videos of him sexually abusing multiple women surfaced—a day after polling for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Notably, Prajwal is the Bharatiya Janata Party led-National Democratic Alliance's candidate from Hassan seat.

Prajwal's counsel requests press not to do media trial

"He is ready to face the law. He also said he will fully cooperate with the SIT officials," the lawyer added. He also requested the press not to do a media trial as the allegations are yet to be proven. Earlier in the day, Prajwal was taken to the Crime Investigation Department's office for questioning after interrogation by the Special Investigation Team formed by the Congress-led Karnataka government to probe into hundreds of sexually explicit videos allegedly featuring the MP.

SIT issues notice to Prajwal's mother

Separately, the SIT has issued a notice to Prajwal's mother, Bhavani Revanna, in relation to a kidnapping case. She has been asked to attend for investigation and questioning at her Holenarasipura house on June 1. She had earlier filed an anticipatory bail in the same case. Notably, her husband MLA HD Revanna is also facing charges in the kidnapping case. He also has been booked in a molestation case of a cool who was allegedly raped by Prajwal.

Special court to hear anticipatory bail pleas of Prajwal, mother

A special court in Karnataka will hear the anticipatory bail pleas of Prajwal and his mother on Friday. In his plea, Prajwal has denied all allegations and suggested they were politically motivated. "The electronic evidence presented is fabricated to support a false case," the plea said. He maintained his travel abroad was pre-planned and unrelated to the charges.

MEA initiates action to revoke Prajwal's diplomatic passport

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has begun proceedings to revoke the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed. Jaiswal reiterated that a show cause notice has been issued to Revanna on May 23, providing him a 10-day window to justify why his passport should not be canceled.