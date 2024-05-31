Next Article

Man arrested for murdering wife over dinner

Karnataka man beheads, skins wife for refusing to serve dinner

By Chanshimla Varah 12:52 pm May 31, 202412:52 pm

What's the story A man named Shivaram from Tumakuru, Karnataka, has been arrested for allegedly beheading and skinning his 35-year-old wife Pushpa. According to police reports, Shivaram committed the crime on Monday night after his wife refused to serve him dinner. The body of Pushpa was found in the kitchen of their rented house. The couple, who had been married for over a decade in an intercaste marriage, frequently quarreled over Shivaram's employment.

Couple's 8-year-old son asleep at the time of murder

On Monday night, the couple argued again because the wife did not serve her husband dinner. The fight then intensified as they argued about Shivaram's employment. Enraged at this point, Shivaram stabbed Pushpa before cutting her head with a machete. He continued to skin her body till Tuesday morning before informing his landlord of his crime. The couple's eight-year-old son was reportedly asleep in the house at the time of the murder.

Gruesome details emerge from crime scene

The crime scene revealed a horrific sight with Pushpa's body lying in a pool of blood, her skin peeled off and her severed head next to her body. Shivaram is currently in custody under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 for murder and awaits further questioning. "During questioning, he confessed to the murder. We have secured the accused," Ashok Venkat, Superintendent of Police, Tumkur, said.