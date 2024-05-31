Next Article

Delhi seeks additional water supply from neighboring states

Delhi government seeks Supreme Court intervention amid water crisis

By Chanshimla Varah 12:06 pm May 31, 202412:06 pm

What's the story The Delhi government has approached the Supreme Court, seeking additional water supply from neighboring states, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. This plea comes as the city grapples with a severe heatwave and water shortage. The petition stated that "Delhi's need for water has increased in the scorching heat," and fulfilling this need is a shared responsibility.

Crisis impact

Delhi residents struggle amid acute water shortages

Several areas in Delhi, including Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp and Geeta Colony, are experiencing severe water shortages. Residents are compelled to queue for water tankers, often managing to fill only one bucket due to limited supply. One resident from Geeta Colony lamented the situation, stating, "It has become a very big problem, only one tanker comes and the colony is so big."

Twitter Post

Watch: Delhi residents gather to collect water from tanker

Conservation measures

Delhi government imposes fine for water wastage

Amid the crisis, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government imposed a fine of ₹2,000 for water wastage and formed 200 teams to enforce this penalty on Wednesday. Additionally, stringent measures have been introduced against water wastage at construction sites or commercial establishments by disconnecting any illegal water connections. Neighborhoods such as Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Panchsheel Park, Hauz Khas, and Chittaranjan Park were also informed that they would receive water only once a day instead of the usual twice.

Political appeal

Chief Minister calls for cooperation amid crisis

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on his part, has urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to put aside political differences and collaborate to address the water crisis. Kejriwal highlighted the increased demand for water in the heatwave and noted a reduction in supply from neighboring states. He appealed, "I request everyone with folded hands that instead of doing politics at this time, let us come together and provide relief to the people of Delhi."