Early monsoon to hit Kerala coast on May 27: IMD

Met officials say onset of South West Monsoon expected to be earlier than normal.

The southwest monsoon (SWM) is all set to make landfall in Kerala as early as May 27, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The monsoon season in the southern state typically begins on June 1. The monsoon is expected to arrive over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by May 15 and thereafter proceed towards Kerala. Last year monsoon arrived on May 31.

Context Why does this story matter?

The announcement of an early monsoon may bring some relief to citizens, especially in the northwest and central India, who have been reeling under intense heatwave conditions.

This year, northwest and central India experienced their hottest April in 122 years due to meager rainfall.

In April, the average maximum temperature in the northwest region was 35.9°C, while the same was 37.78°C in central India.

Statement What did IMD say?

"This year, the onset of South West Monsoon over Kerala is likely to be earlier than the normal date. The monsoon onset over Kerala is likely to be on May 27, with a model error of plus or minus four days," said an official statement from IMD, Delhi "In the Indian monsoon region, initial rains are being experienced over south Andaman Sea," officials added.

SWM Conditions favorable for monsoon onset: Officials

"Normally, monsoon advances over Nicobar Islands on May 15 and covers Mayabunder, the extreme north point in the Andaman islands by May 22," Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, IMD's Director General stated. "In association with enhanced cross-equatorial winds, conditions are becoming favorable for advance of SWM into south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal by around May 15, 2022," officials added.

Information Andaman, Kerala to witness thunderstorms in coming days

IMD forecasted rains over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the next five days, as well as fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and thunder over the Kerala-Mahe and Lakshadweep regions.

Heatwave Expect marginal drop in mercury: IMD

Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi, said the IMD. No major change in maximum average temperatures is likely over northwest and central India over the next three-four days, but the mercury could drop by 2-3 °C post that, IMD stated. Delhi is currently under a yellow alert due to the ongoing heatwave spell.