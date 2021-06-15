Supervisor fell sick after MLA had garbage thrown at him

The incident took place on Saturday at the Sanjay Nagar area of Kurla

Days after he was forced to sit on a waterlogged road and had garbage thrown on him at the behest of a Shiv Sena MLA in Mumbai for allegedly not cleaning a drain properly, the victim, on Tuesday claimed to have contracted an infection and developed difficulty in breathing after the incident. The victim works as a supervisor for a civic contractor.

MLA

Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande justified his action

Justifying his act, Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande had said that the contractor was supposed to clean the nullah in the Sanjay Nagar area in Kurla properly which he had not done leading to water-logging during rains. After the video of Saturday's incident went viral, Lande said that he wanted the contractor to realize his responsibility.

Information

The victim filed a complaint at Ghatkopar Police Station

However, it turned out that the man who was made to sit on the waterlogged road was Narpat Kumar, a temporary supervisor working with a civic contractor. Kumar told PTI that he had filed a written complaint about the incident with the Ghatkopar Police Station.

Details

My family was shocked at watching the video: Victim

According to Kumar, he was admitted to a private hospital in suburban Borivali on Saturday night and discharged on Monday night. "I am going back to my native place in UP today. My family was shocked when they learned about the incident after watching the video and they haven't slept for the past two days. Therefore, I am going to see them," he said.

Victim

Drain was cleaned just eight days before the incident: Kumar

Kumar said he started working with the contractor just a month ago after returning from his village in Uttar Pradesh, but last week's incident left him shocked. He claimed that Lande and his supporters had also threatened him. In his complaint, Kumar stated that the concerned drain was cleaned just eight days before the incident, but somebody again dumped garbage into it.

Opposition

Opposition wants Chief Minister to speak up

The MLA's act invited criticism from the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar who demanded that the Maharashtra Chief Minister clarify if such behavior was justified. In the video, Lande can be heard telling the man to sit down in the water and asked some civic workers present there to throw garbage on him.

Video

This is what Lande said in the video

In the video, Lande said, "Why did your boss not come? Sit there and call your boss. I have been calling your boss for the past one hour and he did not turn up." "There has been water-logging here for the past eight days. Do the cleaning work now. Sit here until your boss comes," he added.

Quote

Contractor arrived when we started clearing the drain: MLA

Speaking to the reporters Lande later said, "When the area started getting water-logged during the rain, I called the contractor, but he did not come. When some Shiv Sainiks and I started working toward clearing the drain and the road, the contractor arrived".