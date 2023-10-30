AAP to file review petition against SC rejecting Sisodia's bail

1/5

Politics 2 min read

AAP to file review petition against SC rejecting Sisodia's bail

By Riya Baibhawi 10:25 pm Oct 30, 202310:25 pm

Atishi said AAP respects SC but doesn't agree with its verdict

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is reportedly considering filing a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict denying bail to former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection to the alleged Delhi liquor scam. On Monday, the SC dismissed his bail pleas, noting a money trail of Rs. 338 crore was tentatively established in the case. Subsequently, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said her party respects the SC but disagrees with its verdict rejecting Sisodia's bail, PTI reported.

2/5

ED sources claim SC order indicates acceptance of arguments

Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources told India Today the SC ruling indicated the court accepted ED's arguments and evidence against Sisodia. However, Sisodia's legal team would reportedly file a review petition soon. So far, top AAP leaders Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh have been arrested over the alleged scam in the 2021-22 Delhi Excise Policy. In April, AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its probe into the matter.

3/5

Watch: Atishi addresses media in Delhi

4/5

Supreme Court denies bail, citing tentative money trail

During the hearing on Monday, the Supreme Court noted that a transfer of Rs. 338 crore "is tentatively established" in the said case, which led to the rejection of Sisodia's bail applications. Later, addressing a press conference, Atishi said that the AAP was looking into additional legal options, including submitting a review petition. "Not even a single leader of the AAP is corrupt. The AAP was honest, is honest, and will remain an honest party," she said.

5/5

What we know about Delhi's liquor policy scam

The Delhi government allegedly introduced the 2021-22 Excise Policy to privatize alcohol sales and grant licenses to liquor traders, favoring certain dealers after they purportedly paid bribes. The issue was initially raised by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, following which a probe was launched. The ED launched its investigation in response to an FIR by the CBI. Moreover, the ED claimed a South Indian group was involved in it. The policy was issued in November 2021 and scrapped in July 2022.