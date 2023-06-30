Politics

AAP to burn Centre's Delhi ordinance copies 'on every street'

Written by Prateek Talukdar June 30, 2023 | 06:21 pm 2 min read

Launching a phase-wise campaign against the Centre's Delhi ordinance, the ruling AAP has announced to burn copies of the ordinance in protest

Launching a phase-wise campaign against the Centre's Delhi ordinance, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced to burn copies of the ordinance in protest. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will kick off the campaign on Monday, following which the ordinance's copies will be burned at every state Assembly on Wednesday and "every public square and street" until July 13.

Why does this story matter?

The AAP and other opposition parties have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre of attacking India's federal structure by hijacking state governments' powers in violation of the constitution. In May, the Supreme Court restated the Delhi government's control over administrative services of the national capital. To allegedly bypass the verdict, the Centre brought an ordinance that seeks to put bureaucrats above the CM.

BJP wants revenge from citizens of Delhi: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

AAP MLA and Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that after being defeated by the SC, the BJP wanted to exact revenge on the citizens of Delhi. The BJP is frustrated as wherever its leaders go, people ask them to work like the Kejriwal government, he claimed, adding that even hardcore BJP supporters concede that the "black" ordinance was a wrong move.

BJP supporters agree Centre betrayed Delhi's citizens: Bharadwaj

Congress yet to denounce ordinance

In June, Kejriwal met various opposition leaders to drum up support against the Centre's ordinance and block the legislation. During the opposition leaders' meeting in Patna last week, Congress leaders assured Kejriwal of their support but said they would need to discuss it within their party forums before making a public announcement. However, the Congress hasn't made any official statement opposing the ordinance yet.

Rahul gandhi, BJP reached agreement over ordinance: AAP

On the contrary, the AAP accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of having a secret agreement with the BJP over the ordinance. Being the largest opposition party in Rajya Sabha with 31 members, the Congress's support is critical for the AAP. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has the support of 109 MPs in Rajya Sabha out of its current strength of 238 members.

